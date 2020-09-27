https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518492-poll-biden-leads-trump-in-swing-states-wisconsin-michigan

A NBC News-Marist poll released Sunday found Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE in swing states Wisconsin and Michigan.

The poll found Biden leading Trump by 10 percentage points among likely voters in Wisconsin, with 54 percent supporting the former vice president and 44 percent backing the president.

In Michigan, the Democratic nominee is ahead of Trump by 8 percentage points among likely voters, with 52 percent backing Biden and 44 percent supporting the president.

The likely voter numbers in Michigan fell within the margin of error, but the Wisconsin results were outside of the margin of error.

Among registered voters, Biden held a 9 percentage point lead in Michigan, outside of the margin of error, and an 8 percentage point lead in Wisconsin, within the margin of error.

The poll attributed Biden’s lead among likely voters in Michigan to his majority support among Black voters, women, independents, white voters with college degrees and seniors. Trump, on the other hand, outdoes Biden among men, white voters without college degrees and white evangelical Christians.

Trump and Biden are in a tight race for support among all white voters and white Catholics.

In the Michigan poll, Trump led Biden among likely voters who were asked which candidate would better manage the economy, with 49 percent backing Trump and 42 percent backing Biden.

But in Wisconsin, the candidates are tied on the economy with 46 percent support.

In both states, Biden holds an advantage of at least 17 percentage points among likely voters who think he’d better handle the coronavirus and race relations.

The NBC News-Marist poll in Wisconsin surveyed 1,131 adults. It included 951 registered voters and 727 likely voters and was taken between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24. The likely voter sample had a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points, and the registered voter sample had a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

The poll in Michigan surveyed 1,161 adults, including 1,082 registered voters and 799 likely voters, between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23. The margin of error for the likely voter sample was 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error for the registered voter sample was 3.7 percentage points.

