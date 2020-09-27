https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/518468-poll-shows-biden-with-10-point-lead-over-trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE by 10 points in an ABC/Washington Post poll released Sunday.

Biden leads Trump 54 percent to 44 percent in a head-to-head matchup, but his lead drops to 49 percent to 43 percent when the Libertarian and Green Party candidates are included.

The survey found the president’s overall approval rate at a relatively steady 44 percent. A majority of voters, 52 percent, continue to approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. Forty percent approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic versus 58 percent who disapprove. Biden leads on who voters trust to handle the economy. However, his wider lead over the summer has contracted, from 54 percent to 34 percent in mid-July to 51 percent to 40 percent in September.

More supporters of Trump say they are strongly enthusiastic about their candidate than supporters of Biden by 20 points. However, 59 percent of non-Trump supporters say it would be a crisis of the country if he was re-elected, versus 50 percent of non-Biden supporters who said a Biden victory would be a crisis.

The poll also found little room for movement among those who do not currently support Biden or Trump currently. Six percent of likely voters who do not back Trump now say they would consider voting for him, versus 5 percent of non-Biden supporters who said the same about him.

On the subject of how they plan to vote, 50 percent plan to vote early or absentee versus 46 percent who anticipate voting in-person on Election Day. Trump leads 58 percent to 39 percent in the latter group, while Biden leads 67 percent to 31 percent among the former.

Pollsters surveyed 1,008 adults from Sept. 21-24, including 889 registered voters and 739 likely voters. The poll has a 3.5-point margin of error.

