President Donald Trump on Sunday called for his election opponent Joe Biden to be drug tested before the two begin their first presidential debate on Tuesday. Trump, in issuing the demand for a drug test, said he would also agree to take one.

Trump tweeted, “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

The 74-year-old Trump is set to take on the 77-year-old Biden on Tuesday in the first of three debates between the two candidates, to be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the tweet, Trump referred to his Democratic opponent as “Sleepy Joe Biden,” a nickname Trump has continually called Biden.

Rumors have circulated about the health of both candidates, who are both in their 70s.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe” for months and have made various claims about Biden, including that he is reliant on teleprompters to get through interviews and questions from people asking questions. In a recent interview, Fox News host Bret Baier asked Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo about the teleprompter and asked if he could answer yes or no as to the accuracy of the claims. Ducklo refused to answer the question and criticized the Fox host’s question and said “I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that.”

Trump’s latest pre-debate challenge also comes after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in August, suggested not doing the debates altogether and accused Trump of dishonest attacks, saying, “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts.”

