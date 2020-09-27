https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-disputes-nyt-tax-story-calling-it-total-fake?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Sunday dismissed claims made in a report by the New York Times that allege he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The president called the story “a total fake.”

“It will all be revealed, it’s going to come out. I paid a lot [of federal taxes], and I paid a lot of state income taxes, too,” said POTUS at a White House press conference.

The Times story says that the president has not paid income taxes for 10 of the last 15 years, primarily because he has generally reported significant financial losses each year, in amounts greater than what he reported earning.

Presently, Trump remains under audit by the IRS, a fight that has continued for ten-years centering around a dispute of a $72.9 million tax refund Trump was issued, following the declaration of major losses. “We’ve been negotiating for a long time,” said the president.

On the whole, POTUS condemned the story and reporting of the Times, saying, “that’s why the media have such a low approval rating.”

