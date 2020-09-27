https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/president-trump-announces-plans-distribution-150-million-rapid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump gave an update Monday on the administration’s effort to distribute 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests, as the nation continues grappling with the coronavirus public health crisis.

“Fifty million tests will go to protect the most vulnerable communities, which we’ve always promised to do” the president said. “One hundred million rapid point-of-care tests will be given to states and territories to support efforts to reopen their economies and schools immediately and fast as they can.”

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, said during the press conference that the administration in August gave Abbott Laboratories a $760 million contract for 150 million tests.

The tests will produce results in 15 minutes.

“We’ve already shipped 65,000 of these to disaster operations in California, Oregon, Texas and Louisiana,” Giroir said, noting that some tests have also been shipped to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, the Indian Health Service and historically black colleges and universities.

According to Johns Hopkins University there have been more than 7.1 million coronavirus cases so far in the U.S. and nearly 205,000 deaths.

