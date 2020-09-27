https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-responds-to-nyt-report-on-taxes/

Saw a headline pop up from Huff post..that said,

“Republicans investigated Hunter Biden..and wound up catching their own Rick Perry in criminal acts.”

I honestly have no idea what Rick “the texas politician” Perry did, but it wouldn’t surprise me not would I care.

What amazes me is the didn’t bother to mention the unbelievable crimes by Hunter Biden ..they just ignored them.

Which is why we must ignore anything bad that comes up against our side. Just ignore it. Even if it’s bad, I don’t care. Doesn’t matter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

