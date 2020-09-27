https://justthenews.com/government/ralph-reed-urges-prayers-believes-efforts-will-be-made-smear-and-destroy-amy-coney?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Faith and Freedom Coalition founder and chairman Ralph Reed during an interview on Monday’s episode of The Water Cooler said newly announced Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett holds a judicial philosophy that is much like or even the same as that of the late Justice Antonin Scalia for whom she served as a clerk.

He said he anticipates efforts “to smear and destroy her.”

“And therefore I think it’s critical for us to be praying for her and her family,” Reed said. “And let’s make our voices heard. Let’s not take this confirmation for granted. Let’s not assume we have the votes. Let’s not assume this is over. It’s not over until she’s confirmed.”

President Trump recently announced the Barrett’s nomination to the high court to fill the vacancy created by the death of the iconic Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Saturday statement said that the “nomination will receive a vote on the Senate floor in the weeks ahead, following the work of the Judiciary Committee supervised by Chairman Graham.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

