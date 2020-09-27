https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/27/reeee-hes-the-fking-enemy-george-conway-praises-acb-calling-her-qualified-for-scotus-and-the-left-lose-their-minds/

Uh-oh, sounds like trouble in Lefty-land for George Conway.

It’s so fun watching the Resistance group think cabal turning on the Never Trumpers who conned them 1-by-1. Earlier this week was vulture capitalist Mitt Romney. Now George Conway. pic.twitter.com/37INoyNxRL — Jordan (@JordanChariton) September 27, 2020

Would appear George admitted ACB is qualified to sit on the Supreme Court and well, the Left (you know, his new pals) just couldn’t deal with it.

George Conway has managed to con the majority of the opposition to Trump that he’s on their side. Turns out the “enemy” of your enemy is not in fact your friend. pic.twitter.com/udvN5awxmJ — This is fascism and I reject it.🆘 (@benFranklin2018) September 27, 2020

This is highly amusing.

Probably more amusing than it should be.

Look at this unhinged, un-glitter-glued, crazy:

As expected, george conway turned out to be a maga just like his wife. pic.twitter.com/satyBhX68N — Ava (@AvasPowerOfOne) September 27, 2020

I’m so glad I never hopped on the ‘we love George Conway’ train. pic.twitter.com/Pexpxcg7WE — Covie (@roper_93) September 27, 2020

Check out this fraud trying to rehabilitate Amy Coney Barrett’s extremist position on abortion FIFTEEN MINUTES after her nomination was announced. George Conway is not your friend. He is lying about the impact Barrett would have on the court. You are not required to fall for it https://t.co/QHX7onjD0P — Meagan Hatcher-Mays (@importantmeagan) September 27, 2020

Oooh a fraud.

That’s gotta hurt.

Hey, we told these Never Trump peeps – the Left only cares about their Trump hatred. Anything else conservative makes them the ENEMY.

trump didn’t select ACB, the Federalist Society did and I guarantee you George Conway was involved in that choice. — D’Ag il Terzo VOTE (@AgTerzo) September 26, 2020

Amazing that George Conway is trending because his leftist friends are mad he’s saying the obvious about ACB and so now he must be a Trump-loving plant. This whole era is so exhausting. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 27, 2020

Exhausting yet hilarious.

But probably more exhausting, fair.

FYI. George Conway stepped away from his position on the Lincoln Project at the same time Kelly Anne Conway left her job in the WH to “focus on family”. Tying this to Lincoln Project is kind of unfair. And I’m a Lincoln Project skeptic. (Retweeted to fix a typo) https://t.co/Qt6ew9e95S — Lynn V 😷 (@lynnv378) September 27, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Don’t tie him to The Lincoln Project, even though it’s his organization.

Adorable.

We’ve been trying to tell y’all that George Conway and the rest of the NeverTrumpers were not allies, not even conveniently. And here they go, right back in to their horrible ways. https://t.co/I6yMIn6KNN — Evan 🩸🦷🧦⚒️ (@Tschudi_Davai) September 27, 2020

Told you so. George Conway is a fraud. Kellyanne and George conned all of you. they played both sides. He helped with Kavanaugh and now this SCOTUS pick. When will people learn. pic.twitter.com/UVpe52VmYS — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) September 27, 2020

George Conway has loudly opposed Trump since inauguration day, and yet has 100% supported every single one of his judicial nominations. Don’t buy the act, folks. Lincoln Project (and the Federalist Society) wanted these judges, and now Trump no longer serves their purposes. — Hieronymus McGillicuddy (@HieronymusMcG) September 27, 2020

George Conway is here to remind you that The Lincoln Project Republicans want to control women’s bodies too—they’ll just revert back to the old GOP tactic of whittling away at clinic access for poor women to do it. They. Aren’t. Your. Friends. https://t.co/LxgrDHvjw7 — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) September 27, 2020

This is too good.

I thought George Conway was leaving twitter. 🙄 — Lady Dawn M (@IAmDawnM) September 27, 2020

Sounds like he should have.

***

