https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/parscale/2020/09/27/id/989108

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager who was replaced by the president earlier this year, is reported to have barricaded himself in his home with a gun and threatened to harm himself Sunday afternoon, Local10.com reported.

Fort Lauderdale police did not confirm to the station that Parscale worked for Trump, but the news organization said the property at the address listed did belong to him and his wife.

Police said the armed man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Trump’s Campaign Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to the station

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

