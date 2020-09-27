https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/cindy-mccain-widow-late-gop-sen-john-mccain-joins-biden-transition-team?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Cindy McCain has joined the advisory board of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s transition team.

The widow of the late GOP Sen. John McCain endorsed former Vice President Biden’s candidacy last week.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

President Trump in 2015 famously made controversial remarks about Sen. McCain who had spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

