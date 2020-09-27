https://www.newsmax.com/politics/blunt-obmacare/2020/09/27/id/989060/

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said Sunday even if the Supreme Court were to rule Obamacare unconstitutional, some of its protections are already “baked into the system.”

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Blunt was pressed about Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s influence, if confirmed, on a case that will determine the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

“I think a lot of the Affordable Care Act is now baked into the system,” he said.

“Keeping people on insurance until they’re 26… [coverage] of pre-existing conditions…. the American people have accepted that as part of the ongoing system,” he declared.

Blunt also said he’s passed along his concerns to President Donald Trump about his comments that may be undermining legitimacy of the upcoming election.

“I’ve actually passed my views on this along to the White House,” he said.

“I am concerned about the idea the election won’t be fair,” he said. “I think the election might be complicated. … I think we’re going to see litigation and, to some extent, the Electoral College is going to help us once again.”

According to Blunt, the confirmation of Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett “likely to get done some time in the month of October.”

“This needs to take all the time it needs to take. But it doesn’t need to take more time than it needs to take,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

