https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518442-rnc-chair-on-election-we-are-on-track-to-win-the-white-house

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel expressed confidence that President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE will win reelection this year as a tight race brews in the final sprint to Election Day.

“We’re on track to reelect the president and keep the Senate and win back to the House. Everything has been turning in our direction. We have a ground game. The energy is there,” she said Sunday on John Catsimatidis’s radio show on WABC 770 AM.

“We’re not taking our foot off the gas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McDaniel also said she thinks Trump will be able to handle former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE, the Democratic presidential nominee, in next week’s debate in Ohio.

“His team is trying to figure out how he’s going to handle the president, who is a tough debater. Of course, Joe Biden has had 47 years. He’s been in politics his whole life. He’s done well on one-on-one debates with Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Sanders tells Maher ‘there will be a number of plans’ to remove Trump if he loses Sirota reacts to report of harassment, doxing by Harris supporters MORE and Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanKenosha will be a good bellwether in 2020 At indoor rally, Pence says election runs through Wisconsin Juan Williams: Breaking down the debates MORE and Sarah Palin,” she said, referring to the 2008 and 2012 GOP vice presidential nominees.

McDaniel pointed to Biden’s policies on energy, taxes and more, adding, “he’s going to have to answer for some of these stances that … have taken him so far left.”

The confidence from McDaniel comes as polls show Trump trailing Biden nationally and in crucial swing states, albeit by narrowing margins.

The first presidential debated is slated to take place on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

