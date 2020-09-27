https://www.theepochtimes.com/bullets-over-louisville_3512447.html

Commentary

I was about to write about why Michael Bloomberg could have seen fit to spend millions paying the fines of Florida felons so they can vote, thus courting a possible indictment of his own for bribery (short form: terminal envy of fellow billionaire Trump augmented by fear POTUS might turn off the China spigot that so enriches the former NYC mayor), when it was announced yet another cop was shot, this time in Louisville.

I had been watching the violence and destruction in that city—about 2 1/2 hour’s drive from where I am sitting—out of the corner of my eye on my office TV.

There went my plans for next year’s Kentucky Derby, I thought selfishly, then felt sick to my stomach. How much more of this could any of us take? How many more police need be shot?

I thought back to my days as a 1960s anti-war protestor, being caught up in the crowds yelling “Off the pig!” The joke then was what we would do if someone broke into our apartments with no cops available. “Call a hippie!” was the supposedly jocular response.

In truth, in those days few of us thought badly of the police (with the exception, of course, of the extremist Kathy Boudin/Weather Underground-types who killed them). It was all kind of a game to us, stupid, juvenile and pointless as it was, not to mention politically reactionary. The police were and are the working class, not the privileged college kids then attacking them.

Today, things are very different and multiple times worse, making the ’60s indeed seem like child’s play.

As I type this, yet another cop is reported as being shot in Louisville, making two, the same number as were shot just the other day in Los Angeles, with no one apprehended.

All this after it was made clear that in the Breonna Taylor case, the one all the Louisville madness is supposed to be about, the police didn’t break in on her apartment with a “no-knock” entry. They knocked. They were looking for her ex-boyfriend, a drug dealer, when her current boyfriend opened fire first. And yet a cop, who was defending an already wounded buddy, got indicted. Everything that went down was a tragic accident with no racial animus.

Basta.

The time has come to say clearly what many of us have muttered for a long time:

BLM … the Marxist-led Black Lives Matter … is the modern version of the KKK. The skin colors may be different but the murderous instincts and racist loathing are the same.

The veneer of social justice is less than paper thin. “No justice, no peace,” is the hollowest slogan imaginable. It’s all about acting out like a bunch of crazies in a Hieronymus Bosch painting, except now they’re drugged out on fentanyl, meth, or whatever. Evil is on the march in this country.

The question is, who is putting the rioters, looters, and destroyers up to their mayhem? Who, for example, rented the U-Haul from which, video shows, all sorts of ad hoc weaponry was disgorged to the supposedly peaceful protestors before the Taylor decision came down? And who paid that person and so on?

It should all be tracked down now. I don’t know if “something is rotten in the state of Denmark,” but it sure is in the United States, and for the good of all of us, we’d better find out why and who.

Someone or someones have promulgated and are utilizing the big lie of systemic racism to upend and ultimately destroy our country. Who is it?

A lot of theories and names are out there. Not long ago, I thought much of this was paranoid. I’m not in the slightest by nature a conspiracy theorist. I still believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

No longer, I’m afraid to say, about our current situation. In the words of Nancy Pelosi … or is it Chuck Schumer, “Nothing is off the table.”

A man named Darren J. Beattie has some interesting theories about the relationship between what is happening and the Color Revolutions of Eastern Europe. He believes the Orange Revolution in Ukraine formed a prototype through which some deep state State Department people moved to destroy Trump via a combination of street violence and power plays like the recent impeachment.

I can’t vouch for it, but someone’s ox is apparently being gored. Beattie is—big surprise—already being accused of being a white supremacist.

The same thing will probably happen to me, if it hasn’t already, just for mentioning him and other issues, even more for likening BLM to the KKK.

But so it goes in today’s America. “You pays your money and you takes your choice.” Or, as I used to sing during my civil rights movement days, “Which side are you on?”

I think and hope most Americans are on the side of the police. They’re our boys, after all.

Roger L. Simon is an award-winning author, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and co-founder of PJMedia. He is now a columnist for The Epoch Times. Find him on Twitter and Parler @rogerlsimon. Buy his books on Amazon.

