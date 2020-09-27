http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4ggP02XXUYU/

The sanctuary jurisdiction of Los Angeles County, California, continues to release illegal alien career criminals back into communities, including those charged with murder and child sex crimes.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency detailed in a report the extent to which Los Angeles County officials are taking measures to shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

In one case, for instance, a 40-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador was released back into the community on August 26 after having been convicted of homicide, robbery, and terrorist threats.

Another example involves a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico who was released on August 23 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office after having been charged for allegedly molesting a child, as well as for lewd and lascivious acts.

Likewise, a 55-year-old illegal alien from Honduras was released last month after having been previously deported following charges that he had sex with a minor. Other illegal aliens recently released by the Sheriff’s Office include:

A 36-year-old illegal alien from Pakistan convicted of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, evading a peace officer, and dangerous weapons who was released on September 9. A 21-year-old illegal alien from Honduras with multiple convictions and charges for battery and terrorist threats, and who has a removal order, who was released on September 1. A 36-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, and who has a removal order, who was released on September 1. A 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico with more than a dozen convictions and charges for grand theft, fraud, and drug possession, who was released on August 31. A 31-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador with more than a dozen convictions and charges for drugs, fraud, theft, and weapons, who was released on August 24.

“The sad truth is that these individuals are often released and returned into immigrant communities to potentially victimize other immigrants, and the crimes we are talking about span things like homicide, kidnapping, rape, robbery, battery, fraud, theft, drug offenses, crimes against children, weapons charges — these are not law-abiding people who anyone should want in their community,” ICE official Dave Marin said in a statement.

In August, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva vowed that the county would only honor ICE detainers — that is, requests for a transfer of custody — on illegal aliens after agents have gotten a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

The maneuver allows Los Angeles County officials to absolve responsibility, even though ICE agents are not required to obtain judicial warrants for illegal aliens and judges are not permitted to issue warrants for civil immigration violations.

ICE officials have previously said that Los Angeles releases up to 100 criminal illegal aliens every day. Likewise, federal immigration officials have said that 8-in-10 illegal aliens released by sanctuary jurisdictions like Los Angeles go on to commit additional crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

