In her speech in March, Powell shared the following:

The Anthony Weiner laptop, which I don’t know if you heard this. I wrote an article about that too. 675,000 Clinton emails when they got Anthony Weiner’s laptop in a search warrant because of all his sex perversion issues. It was all the Clinton emails, the Clinton Foundation, her Secretary of State emails, Huma Abedin emails, lots of people emailed Huma as a proxy for Hillary, and it included what Comey called…the golden emails, because they were the blackberry backup emails. That they were supposedly just looking for very diligently, well guess what they did when they found them on the Weiner laptop? They got a search warrant for things that didn’t include the blackberry backup emails.

So when they told us, when he stood there and said that day, oh we’ve reviewed all the emails now, there is nothing there. That was a bald face lie.”