https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/27/soooooper-genius-the-hill-claims-joe-biden-is-setting-a-trap-for-trump-in-the-first-debate-and-twitter-has-hilarious-thoughts/

Sorry, we just keep seeing Joe Biden as Wile E. Coyote with this. More coffee? Less coffee maybe?

IT’S A TRAP!

Biden is so sly.

Where did he set the trap? His basement? Maybe in front of that fireplace he’s always using now? Or that bizarre field in the middle of nowhere?

From The Hill:

Over the last few months, Trump has been like the ultrasmart kid in class who raises his hand at every question from the teacher to prove he knows the answers. Trump’s enthusiasm to prove his own cognitive abilities would seem to tip that issue in his favor. And yet a case can be made that, with regard to the expectations game, Biden might be in a stronger position perception wise than Trump and his allies want to believe. To gain the upper hand during their first debate on Tuesday, Biden must be willing to walk a mental and temperamental tightrope for the entire 90 minutes, without slipping once. To successfully cross the tightrope, and to put Trump at a disadvantage on this issue, Biden must be able to claim the middle ground between elderly and seasoned, between forgetful and thoughtful, between frail and fit, between contentious and courteous — and between politician and statesman.

The guy who called a bunch of troops ‘stupid bastards’ is a statesman.

The guy who told Black Americans they ain’t black if they don’t vote for him is a statesman.

The guy who lied about going to an HBCU is a statesman.

Fascinating.

😂😂snort😂😂 Without a teleprompter Biden will prove exactly what Trump has been saying. — Ginny (@ginkates) September 27, 2020

I LOVE this spin. First it was, “Biden shouldn’t debate”. Then it was, “If Biden debates, we shouldn’t expect much because Orange Man Bad”. Now you’ve gone with, “Biden wanted this all along”. Pick a lane. — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) September 27, 2020

We’re still waiting for the news to break that someone on Joe’s staff has tested positive for COVID (or even his wife, or himself?) and has to quarantine. Something like that.

Wait! Don’t tell me. He’s gonna wait for Trump to throw the first punch so he can get really mad. Mad enough to win! — Mother of Mensches (@Pamelajn922) September 27, 2020

Is this satire? — MinglewoodBlues (@MinglewoodBlu) September 27, 2020

Fair question.

It is The Hill, after all.

***

Related:

‘REEEE! He’s the f**king enemy!’ George Conway praises ACB calling her qualified for SCOTUS and the Left lose their MINDS

‘Just crickets’: Jonathan Turley uses Biden’s lie about attending Delaware State University to DECIMATE media in brutal thread

Lanny Davis’ thread-letter to the ‘red states’ about Democrats leaving and taking their ‘blue states’ BACKFIRES spectacularly

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

