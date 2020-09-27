https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/27/stupid-car-tricks-in-seattle-with-an-audience-think-bowling-balls-and-bowling-pins/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rand Paul nixes bid to fast-track extension to 9/11 victims compensation fund, citing national debt
July 17, 2019
Oregon’s Dem Gov. Finally Declares ‘State of Emergency’ in Portland, but It’s the Most Hypocritical Move Ever
September 26, 2020
Iran Adopts US Media’s Talking Point: ‘US Adventurism’ Caused ‘Human Error’ That Brought Down Flight
January 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy