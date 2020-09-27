http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/sI4emBl1V14/systemic-voter-fraud-in-minnesota.php

For the last several weeks, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has been in Minnesota, collecting information about voter fraud linked to the Democratic Party and, in particular, Ilhan Omar’s machine. Tonight they unveiled their first video on voter fraud in Minnesota. Do they have the goods on the Democrats’ fraud strategy? Here is the first installment; you can judge for yourself:

More to come.

