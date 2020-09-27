https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus/2020/09/27/id/989103

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in his new book that he turned down President Donald Trump’s offer to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

According to an excerpt of “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History” obtained by Axios, Cruz wrote that days after the 2016 election, Trump first asked him if he’d be interested in joining his administration.

“The president asked if I would be interested in secretary of Homeland Security. Although I care deeply about securing the border, I said no. I thought I could have significantly more impact in the Senate,” Cruz wrote.

“I told him the one job I might consider was attorney general. … [I]t seemed clear to me even then that he wanted Jeff Sessions in that slot.”

Cruz then explained that Trump asked if he would want to serve on the Supreme Court, for which there was a vacancy at the time.

“He asked if I was interested in the Supreme Court vacancy. I paused for a second, and then said no,” Cruz wrote. “Though I hold judges in the highest esteem, there’s a simple reason why I don’t want to be a judge: principled judges stay out of policy and political fights.

“But I don’t want to stay out of policy and political fights. I want to lead them.”

Cruz’ book will be released Oct. 6.

Cruz is a graduate of Harvard Law School and worked at a private law practice before holding several public service positions, including as Texas solicitor general.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

