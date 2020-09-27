https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/27/this-brit-hume-uses-ugly-tweet-questioning-acbs-ability-to-be-a-mom-and-a-scotus-to-sum-up-the-lefts-blatant-misogyny/
The next time someone on the Left claims folks on the Right are misogynists send them this sweetheart of a tweet. Hell, send them any one of literally thousands of tweets trashing Amy Coney Barrett as a woman and as a mother …
Guess they can’t find a way to make her some sort of sexual predator so they’re going the direction of sexism instead.
Seems legit.
I guess one of the things I don’t understand about Amy Comey Barrett is how a potential Supreme Court justice can also be a loving, present mom to seven kids? Is this like the Kardashians stuffing nannies in the closet and pretending they’ve drawn their own baths for their kids
— Vanessa Grigoriadis (@vanessagrigor) September 26, 2020
Disgusting.
Brit Hume saw an opportunity to use this garbage tweet for good though:
This seems pretty close to saying a woman’s place is in the home. https://t.co/Tp9Erbc7WI
— Brit Hume (@brithume) September 26, 2020
Ding ding ding.
It’s just nice to see a chick finally say it.
— Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) September 26, 2020
Yeah, it means more coming from a broad, right?
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Be patient with them, Brit, they’re trying out lines of attack, which amounts to throwing everything they can think of at the wall to see what sticks.
Also, they’re ill-tempered morons, so … that too.
— Cruadin (@cruadin) September 26, 2020
Barefoot and pregnant I would presume
— Jack (@jem1394) September 26, 2020
That Patriarchy, amirite? 😂
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) September 26, 2020
Scalia had 9 kids. Wonder if anyone ever asked him how he managed to be a loving, present dad?
— Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 26, 2020
By her reasoning, RBG should have never pursued a law degree nor served on SCOTUS. Thanks for playing, Vanessa we have some parting gifts for you…
— Ed Richard (@N2dapast) September 26, 2020
And here I thought women could do everything. Now I find out I’m wrong.
— Rachel Clark (@therachelife) September 26, 2020
News to this editor.
This is just parody upon parody.
— HRB (@randisimon27) September 27, 2020
And it’s only going to get worse, we’re afraid.
Eat yer Wheaties.
***
