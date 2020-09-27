https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/timeline-amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-senate-confirmation-revealed/

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Sunday laid out the timeline of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation process.

“More than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less, so we’ll start on Oct. 12,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News.

“We’ll have a day of introduction. We’ll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on [Oct. 15] we’ll begin the markup.”

“We’ll hold it over for a week, and we’ll report her nomination out of the committee on Oct. 22,” Graham continued. “Then it will be up to Sen. [Mitch] McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Through Crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, California (VIDEO)

Graham also warned Democrats, saying senators who “try to destroy” Barrett do so “at their own peril.”

“Their base is going nuts. They’ve raised $300 million since the passing of Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg. I’m being outraised two to one. Every Republican running the Senate is being hit hard with all of this money,” he said, concluding that “Every Democratic senator is going to be under tremendous pressure to destroy Judge Barrett.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday again called on the U.S. Senate to delay a vote on Barrett’s nomination.

“The Senate has to stand strong for our democracy,” Biden said, adding that senators should “take a step back from the brink,” and that “this is a time to de-escalate.”

In a Statement on Saturday, Biden pontificated about the importance of the Supreme Court.

“The American people know the U.S. Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives. The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court. That moment is now and their voice should be heard. The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress,” he wrote.

“Election Day is just weeks away, and millions of Americans are already voting because the stakes in this election could not be higher. They feel the urgency of this choice – an urgency made all the more acute by what’s at stake at the U.S. Supreme Court. They are voting because their health care hangs in the balance. They are voting because they worry about losing their right to vote or being expelled from the only country they have ever known. They are voting right now because they fear losing their collective bargaining rights. They are voting to demand that equal justice be guaranteed for all. They are voting because they don’t want Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for nearly half a century, to be overturned,” Biden wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

