https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/518510-trump-paid-no-income-taxes-for-10-of-past-15-years-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE paid no income taxes for 10 of the 15 years before he was elected president, with his income tax payments in 2016 and 2017 amounting to just $750, according to The New York Times, which obtained the president’s tax information for the last 20 years.

The Times found Trump faces hundreds of millions of dollars in debt, struggling Trump Organization properties and a number of write-offs to avoid paying taxes.

In a statement to the Times, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten said that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate” and reportedly took issue with the amount of taxes Trump has paid.

“Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015,” Garten told the Times.

DEVELOPING…

