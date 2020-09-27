https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/518476-trump-renews-call-for-pre-debate-drug-test

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE on Sunday again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE should be tested for drugs before the upcoming debate between the two candidates.

Trump, who has sought to make Biden’s age and mental agility an issue in the campaign by suggesting he has dementia, has baselessly accused Biden of having used drugs to improve his public performance.

In the latest tweet, which comes just two days before the debate, he again seized on the issue.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” Trump tweeted.

Trump has put out multiple calls for the candidates to take drug tests ahead of the debate. The first debate will take place Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment.

In recent days, there has been increased chatter that Trump’s repeated claims about Biden could backfire by lowering expectations for his debate performance.

