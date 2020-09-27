https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/trump-strongly-demanding-biden-take-drug-test-debate/

President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press along the South Lawn driveway Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to North Carolina and Florida. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

With the first presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, President Trump on Sunday pressed again for Democratic nominee Joe Biden to take a drug test either before or after the event.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night,” Trump tweeted. “Naturally, I will agree to take one also.”

The president said of Biden, “His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

This is not the first time Trump has brought up the issue, having told “Fox & Friends” this month he believed Barack Obama’s vice president was taking something to help his “mental clarity.”

“I think he should take a drug test,” Trump said at the time.

Biden fired back at the president’s initial demand, saying: “I’m looking forward to the debate and he’s a fool. The comments are just foolish.”

“Get ready, Mr. President. Here I come,” Biden added.

In response to the dispute, former Fox News contributor Dr. David Samadi said: “There’s nothing wrong with both of you doing that. It should be done for all candidates running for office.”

