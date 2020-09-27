https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-to-strongly-demand-drug-test-of-biden-before-or-after-debate

President Trump has now “demanded” that Joe Biden be drug tested either before or after their first presidential debate on Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Trump said he thinks Biden’s debate performances in the past have been “uneven,” prompting him to ponder whether Biden is using performance-enhancing drugs.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly,” Trump wrote. “Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

Trump in August said that he thinks Biden’s varying performances in past debates during the Democratic primary season deserves scrutiny.

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win,” Trump told Washington Examiner columnist Byron York during an interview in the Oval Office. “Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill, because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test, because there’s no way — you can’t do that.”

Trump said he just doesn’t understand the differing performances. “I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie. My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

Trump said a presidential is like a battle in the old Roman days. “It’s no different from the gladiators, except we have to use our brain and our mouth. And our body to stand. I want all standing; they want to sit down.”

“All I can tell you is that I’m pretty good at this stuff,” Trump added. “I look. I watched him in the debates with all of the different people. He was close to incompetent, if not incompetent, and against Bernie, he was normal … and I say, ‘How does that happen?’”

Earlier this month, Jill Biden pushed back against claims that her husband is in cognitive decline, telling Fox News host Dana Perino, “You know, Joe is anything but that characterization. You know, we’ve been campaigning; we’ve been listening to the experts, the scientists, and the doctors, and they have told us stay home and be safe, and I think Donald Trump is really about Joe’s age, right? I think there’s like two or three years difference.”

