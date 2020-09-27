https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/blm-activist-drove-car-trump-supporters-yorba-linda-arrested-charged-attempted-murder/

A vehicle plowed through a crowd of Trump supporters in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place in a parking lot.

Cassandra Fairbanks reported
Violence broke out as supporters of President Donald Trump staged a counter protest against a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition.

The pro-Trump crowd reportedly confronted the militant leftists while chanting “USA,” leading to multiple fights prior to the car driving through the crowd of patriots.

“At least two people were injured, including a man who was bloodied. Ambulances were summoned. People chased the car, which eventually stopped and was surrounded by sheriff’s deputies,” the OC Register reports.

The woman who drove through the crowd of Trump supporters was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to the Orange County Journal the 40-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At least two people had major injuries and were transported to a hospital but were expected to survive.

