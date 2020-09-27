https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/blm-activist-drove-car-trump-supporters-yorba-linda-arrested-charged-attempted-murder/

A vehicle plowed through a crowd of Trump supporters in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place in a parking lot.

Cassandra Fairbanks reported—

Violence broke out as supporters of President Donald Trump staged a counter protest against a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition.

The pro-Trump crowd reportedly confronted the militant leftists while chanting “USA,” leading to multiple fights prior to the car driving through the crowd of patriots.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Through Crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, California (VIDEO)

Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Through Crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, California #TrumpRally #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/AsdGjS3grv — Conservative South Africa (@Conservative_ZA) September 27, 2020

“At least two people were injured, including a man who was bloodied. Ambulances were summoned. People chased the car, which eventually stopped and was surrounded by sheriff’s deputies,” the OC Register reports.

Someone ran their car through a crowd of Trump supporters. OC Sheriffs took the person into custody. Ambulances were dispatched, but I don’t have information on injuries pic.twitter.com/EAWBSXS8R1 — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 26, 2020

A car just drove through a crowd. The crowd then chased after the white sedan. This person was hurt. pic.twitter.com/0iAhWkcRnu — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

This is from @buffalo_baff IG LIVE pic.twitter.com/CPvivZL2Gd — Resist, Esq. (@ResistEsq) September 26, 2020

Now this…

The woman who drove through the crowd of Trump supporters was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The “woman” who drove through a crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, CA, has been arrested and charged with Attempted murder!! Great work police!! pic.twitter.com/34QDjF8nub — Cali-Conservative (@CaliConserv1) September 27, 2020

According to the Orange County Journal the 40-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At least two people had major injuries and were transported to a hospital but were expected to survive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

