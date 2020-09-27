https://pjmedia.com/election/stephen-kruiser/2020/09/27/war-for-the-white-house-12-checking-up-on-bidens-second-amendment-views-first-hand-riot-reports-n973634

Welcome to another episode of Townhall Media’s “War for the White House” podcast, which we will be doing twice a week until the election. The podcast features a rotating cast from all of the Townhall Media Mothership sites (PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy).

Last Friday’s episode was hosted by HotAir’s Ed Morrissey. Ed is joined by Cam Edwards from Bearing Arms, and Townhall’s Julio Rosas, who was in Louisville last week for the riots.

Enjoy!

