http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Nod7PFiDXIo/

A 78-year-old Spanaway, Washington, grandmother grabbed a shotgun and held an alleged intruder at gunpoint for police Sunday night.

KIRO reports the grandmother, who simply gave her name as Sandy,” began searching through her house after her dog, Booboo, began barking. As she searched she came face to face with an alleged intruder.

Sandy said, “And we looked at each for a few minutes and he turned and started to leave.”

She retrieved her shotgun to prevent the suspect from escaping: “I said, ‘Oh, no you don’t. You stay right there.’ And I reached over and got my shotgun and I cocked it and I told him to stay right there because he was going to turn and walk away.”

Sandy said she told the suspect to go outside and sit on her front steps. He complied, and she went out and stood by him with the shotgun, holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

KSDK reports Sandy talked to the alleged intruder while waiting for police to arrive, telling him, “I’ve got grandchildren your age.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up for Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

