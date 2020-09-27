http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F7Wccz751D8/

An alleged supporter of Black Lives Matter drove a car through a crowd of counter-protesters during a standoff in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday, and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

According to the Orange County Register:

The BLM march took place on Imperial Highway near Yorba Linda Boulevard, with counter-protesters shouting insults while carrying American flags and Trump 2020 banners gathered along the other side. At one point, the counter-protesters crossed the six-lane highway and confronted the BLM group. Face-to-face, the sides alternately shouted “Black Lives Matter” and “U.S.A.” As the conflict grew more heated, with reports that some people had weapons, sheriff’s officials declared an unlawful assembly and ordered all protesters to disperse. Moments later, a white sedan in the Yorba Linda Public Library parking lot accelerated through the crowd. …. The driver, Tatiana Turner of Long Beach, was attending the protest as a supporter of Caravan for Justice, said Orange County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun. The group, which planned Saturday’s event, campaigns against police violence.

Footage of the incident was posted on social media:

Someone ran their car through a crowd of Trump supporters. OC Sheriffs took the person into custody. Ambulances were dispatched, but I don’t have information on injuries pic.twitter.com/EAWBSXS8R1 — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Times reported, “One man suffered two broken legs and was hospitalized and one woman suffered major and moderate injuries throughout her body,” citing Sgt. Dennis Breckner of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The Times also noted that police reported that someone had displayed a firearm. Black Lives Matter protesters said that they were confronted by at least one man identifying himself as a racist. Some Black Lives Matter supporters brought riot shields.

Police told the Register that both groups initially complied with orders to remain separate, but there were eventually physical confrontations, and one protester pepper-sprayed another.

