Steve Hayward gave us an unpleasant taste of Ibram X. Kendi, now spewing hate from a prestigious perch at Boston University, in his post “This week in racial retribution.” Kendi has joined those discrediting Judge Barrett for her adoption of two Haitian kids (Vivian and John Peter). Surely this cannot stand!

#New Judge Amy Coney Barrett and family at The White House. pic.twitter.com/T58ySN1iFH — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) September 27, 2020

As Robert Kraychik notes at Breitbart, the vile Mr. Kendi “join[s] a growing group of Democrats and leftists commenting on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Haitian son and daughter.” And they are not chiming in to congratulate her on her beautiful family (the photo above was taken at the White House yesterday). That much I can tell you.

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

