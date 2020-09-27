http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Jr1juuBiboA/why-are-liberals-such-whinny-wusses.php

So as we know, the left is having a collective freakout over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and they seem to be in competition to see who can disgrace themselves the most, with the Barrett-Is-a-Racist-Because-She-Adopted-Black-Kids caucus off to a strong early lead.

And the left is extra mad at Harvard’s Noah Feldman, otherwise a liberal, for publicly praising Barrett. For this sin, Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber called Feldman a “worthless shitty white man” on Twitter. Then the fun really began (better to read up from the bottom):

Attacked? So, calling someone “A Stanford professor” is an “attack,” but calling a Harvard professor a “worthless shitty white man” isn’t?

I’m also reminded of primary election night in New York in 1976, when Sen. James Buckley was informed that Daniel Patrick Moynihan had won the Democratic primary to challenge him in the general election. Buckley made a point of emphasizing “professor Moynihan this, and professor Moynihan that. . .” To which Moynihan gamely responded, “Ah, the mudslinging has begun.”

So I guess Dauber has a point, though I’d love to see how she might react to being compared to Moynihan, who I am certain she also thinks was a “worthless shitty white man.”

