A woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder for driving her car through a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters on Saturday. Two people were hit by the vehicle and suffered “major injuries.”

There were dueling protests in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday afternoon between Black Lives Matter supporters and a pro-Trump crowd. There was also reportedly a demonstration by “Caravan for Justice,” a Black Lives Matter-inspired social justice group that is “dedicated to the next level of progression in our fight for equality and justice” and calls for the “boycott businesses and foundations that support and fund corrupt police departments,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department believes the driver that rammed demonstrators is a member of the Caravan for Justice event, ABC News reported. Authorities identify the driver as Tatiana Turner, 40, of Long Beach.

“Federal records show that Turner filed a trademark application for Caravan4Justice in July,” the Daily Mail reported. Turner was named as a “beneficiary” for a GoFundMe campaign titled “Fundraising for Caravan4Justice” that was launched in July.

At around 3 p.m., a white car drove into a crowd of Trump supporters who were gathered at the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library. Shocking video shows the vehicle smashing through people who were waving American flags and wearing pro-Trump paraphernalia. After the car accelerates into the crowd, knocking several people to the ground, a man punches and breaks the rear window of the car as Turner drives away.

The crowd chased after the car after plowing through the rally. After getting the attention of law enforcement, police pulled over Turner a short distance away from the incident.

“The man suffered two broken legs and the woman had major injuries,” Sgt. Dennis Breckner, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, told KTTV-TV. “Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.”

Both people who were injured are expected to survive, officials said.

Turner was arrested and charged with suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. She was booked into Orange County Jail.

During the two demonstrations that were held about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, protesters from each side clashed. At least one person was pepper-sprayed by protester.

“Due to the physical altercations and reports of individuals within the crowd having weapons, an unlawful assembly was declared and a dispersal order was issued,” the sheriff’s office said. The crowd dispersed by 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

At one moment during the rally, a demonstrator hugged a police officer.

On Thursday night in Hollywood, California, a white Toyota Prius drove through a crowd of protesters. The car drove slowly and there were no reports of injuries, but it sparked a wild car chase that ended with the driver being detained by police.

