A California woman who was part of a Black Lives Matter “Caravan for Justice” group protesting the grand jury verdict in the Breonna Taylor death drove her car directly into a group of Trump supporters counterprotesting. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

A car just rammed through a group of Trump voters in Yorba Linda, CA. The police did catch and arrest the driver. pic.twitter.com/kLRXrZ9zsO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 27, 2020

The woman, Tatiana Turner, of Long Beach, Calif., driving a white sedan, appeared to calmly get in her car and deliberately drive into the pro-Trump crowd.

WTF is really going on in Yorba Linda? pic.twitter.com/ccHXSk8wln — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) September 26, 2020

Turner has been charged with attempted murder.

Newsweek:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that Tatiana Turner, 40, of Long Beach, California, was arrested in connection to the violence which broke out at the planned protest by a group called “Caravan for Justice” on Saturday in Yorba Linda, California The protest, which was organized prior to the announcement that only one Louisville police officer would face charges following the shooting at Taylor’s home but not for her death, was met with counter protests from people waving American flags and pro-Trump signs, reported FOX LA. At around 3 p.m., police said a vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library at 18181 Imperial Highway struck at least two individuals before driving away.

The two injured Trump supporters were extremely fortunate.

“The man suffered two broken legs and the woman had major injuries,” Sgt. Dennis Breckner, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, told FOX LA. “Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.” The driver, later identified as Turner, was believed to be part of the Caravan for Justice group.

Turner was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. It’s the third instance of a driver plowing into protesters in California this week.

Ordinarily, you could claim the woman was surrounded by protesters and felt her life in danger. But that’s not the case here. She got into her car and began driving. Some protesters didn’t get out of the way fast enough to her liking and she sped up.

It’s a far cry from BLM protesters pounding on the windows of vehicles driven by innocent people and screaming at them. There was none of that here, which will probably lead authorities to charge her with attempted murder.

This pattern of protesters from both sides driving cars into crowds of people is disturbing.

Fox News:

Previously, a driver plowed through a Hollywood anti-racism protest on Thursday night, sending at least one person to the hospital. On Wednesday, a driver was detained in Denver after allegedly plowing a vehicle into a crowd of protesters, reports said. A Seattle anti-racism protester was killed in July when a driver drove onto a closed freeway where protesters had congregated.

Is the next step an exchange of gunfire? Certainly, a car can be considered a deadly weapon and if the two sides are this pissed off at one another, there’s a real chance that shooting could erupt at one of these protests where the two sides are squared off against each other.

