Officials in Florida said that at least 10 guns were confiscated from former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.’s home on Sunday.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital by police in Fort Lauderdale after a standoff where he barricaded himself and threatened to harm himself.

Responding officer Timothy Skaggs wrote in a police report that his wife, Candice Parscale, allegedly “heard a loud bang shortly after [then] they realized that Bradley did not shoot himself when they heard Bradley ranting and pacing around the residence.”

He also said there were bruises on Candice Parscale. Officials said his wife called the police.

“While speaking with Candice I observed several bruises on both arms (photographs were taken and uploaded into evidence.com) which she advised occurred a few days ago, during a physical altercation with Bradley, which she did not report,” Skaggs wrote.

Brad Parscale was later tackled by SWAT officers in his driveway with a beer in his hand, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said the encounter was described as short.

“We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help,” she told the Sun-Sentinel.

The chief said that he did not threaten police and went willingly under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for police to detain a person who might harm themselves or others.

“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told the Sun-Sentinel. “I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others. I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this.”

Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told CNN that officers contacted Parscale during the incident and “developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home.”

“The male was detained without injury and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for a Baker Act,” she said.

Parscale was removed from his position as campaign manager in July. He also ran Trump’s digital advertising campaign in 2016 and was credited with helping Trump win at the time.

Bill Stepien took over after Parscale was removed from his position.

Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director, issued a statement to media outlets on Sunday night.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family,” he said, referring to the acronym “Republican in name only,” used to describe Democratic-leaning Republican politicians.

