https://www.theblaze.com/news/shotgun-toting-granny-home-intruder

A 78-year-old Spanaway, Washington, grandmother approached a late-night intruder in her home with a shotgun — and demanded he wait until police arrived on the scene.

What are the details?

The woman, identified by just her first name, Sandy, told KIRO-TV that she was awakened in the middle of the night on Sept. 20 when her dog began barking.

Sandy said she immediately knew something was wrong, so she crept out of bed and checked the house. When she got to the laundry room area of her home, she saw a male intruder standing just feet away.

Sandy said she wasn’t about to let the intruder get away and immediately confronted him.

“We looked at each other for a few seconds, and he turned and started to leave,” she told KIRO. “And I said, ‘Oh no, you don’t. You stay right there!'”

She then she snatched up her shotgun and aimed it directly at the man, who froze.

“I reached over and got my shotgun,” she recalled, “and I cocked it, and I told him to stay right there.”

Sandy then directed the suspect to the steps on her porch, where she held the gun on him until police arrived.

“I followed him out, and I just stood there with the shotgun waiting for the police to come,” she told the station, admitting that she was initially scared to death.

After the suspect complied with her demand, she said a calm came over her.

“I thought, ‘This is amazing!’ I said, ‘You know, I’ve got grandchildren your age,'” she recalled telling the intruder. “After he was so meek and mild and sat down like I told him to do? It was empowering. I felt like at least I was in charge. I wasn’t afraid.”

‘I was really hoping to get laid’

Sandy then told the station the real reason he broke into her home.

“He said, ‘Well, you know, I was really hoping to get laid,'” she recalled. “That perked my ears up. That made me think, ‘Oh, my God.'”

She wasn’t the only one invoking the name of God following the scary incident.

WHDH-TV reported that the male suspect told deputies that he’d been looking for his wife and that God sent him to the elderly woman’s address.

Authorities took the unnamed suspect into custody, but later released him after Sandy reportedly refused to press charges against the intruder.

[embedded content]

Grandmother uses her shotgun to hold an intruder at bay.



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

