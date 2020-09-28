https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/must-read-book-love-america-want-see-soar/

My wife, Gena, and I are so thrilled to endorse and even help work on an inspiring new book. It’s actually a compilation of chapters from a host of the most popular conservatives in America. Its title reveals not only our collective goal and mission but also something that most feel can’t happen. It’s titled, “Making Government Work.”

I know politics and religion are often quoted as volatile and divisive areas, but this is far more than a book on politics. It’s a schematic for how to get government on the right track and keep it there.

Before I tell you about its incredible subject matter and contributors, let me share with you a little about its crafter and editor, our friend Tan Parker. Tan is a member of the Texas House of Representatives as well as a businessman extraordinaire and a champion for keeping government accessible, accountable and grounded in service to others.

As his official Texas government website explains: “A successful Texas businessman, Tan spent his childhood growing up in the North Texas region and graduated college at the University of Dallas as well as obtained his higher business degree at the London School of Economics. A lifelong conservative and fighter for limited government, Tan started in public service as a White House intern under President George H.W. Bush and began serving in state government as Governor Perry’s appointed Chairman of the Texas Industrial Development Corporation. Tan served Texas previously as an appointee of the Texas Comptroller, and guided the state’s e-Texas initiative geared toward making Texas government more efficient and effective through e-enablement.

“Tan has a decorated private sector business career that includes valuable experience in the technology, software, financial services and private equity industries. A passionate advocate for community and serving others, Tan is on several board of directors and advisory councils including the Board of Trustees for the University of Dallas, Communities in Schools of North Texas, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County, and Kyle’s Place. He has also been involved in the Lewisville Lake Symphony along with proudly serving as honorary chair for the Special Olympics Texas Steak N Stetson event for the past four years.”

Tan lives in Flower Mound, Texas, with his wife of 25 years, Beth, and their daughters, Lauren (Texas A&M) and Ashley (Flower Mound High School) along with their dog, Rosie.

Tan has an extensive and admirable list of business and government accomplishments that credit his name and uniquely qualify him to spearhead the inspiring yet practical step-by-step collection of wisdom in his book, “Making Government Work.”

As the book’s Amazon page explains, “Making Government Work: A Conservative Agenda for the States” is “an updated version of the highly acclaimed 1994 original book. It serves as a modern-day guide for how as Americans we can move the states forward with common sense, conservative public policy initiatives to benefit the Nation as a whole. ‘Making Government Work’ is a reminder that conservative reforms set the stage for unprecedented prosperity.”

The book contains a star-studded lineup of some of today’s most powerful voices, including Rick Santorum, Rick Perry, professor Robert P. George, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kathy Ireland, Marc Levin, Captain Scott O’Grady, Grace-Marie Turner, Chad Hennings, Jeb Bush, Dr. Art Laffer, Bob Woodson, along with many more, including yours truly. It even has forewords by Nikki Haley and Ronald Reagan!

Tan’s updated and revised book has already earned national acclaim from big names you know:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, exclaimed, “Today, too many state governments lack respect for the liberties that our nation was founded on. This book will help conservative leaders re-focus on how states can protect and promote the freedoms that make America special.”

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich cheered, “‘Making Government Work’ is for state government what the Contract with America was for the federal government. It is a sensible, fact-based plan to create a better future through the application of sound principles.”

Former presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon who has served as the 17th United States secretary of housing and urban development since 2017, honorable Ben Carson, reviewed, “We must look to the leadership of our states and the policies they employ as the road map to prosperity. ‘Making Government Work’ brings together a blueprint from many of the nation’s conservative leaders that opens the mind and puts in practice innovative solutions to the nation’s most challenging issues facing us today.”

Former member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board Stephen Moore lauded, “‘Making Government Work’ is the conservative master plan for keeping government small, nimble, efficient, and user-friendly. These are things government usually is not, which is why every policy maker, elected official, and concerned citizen needs to know of the secrets that lie within these pages.”

And the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, commented, “As the governor of Texas, I have witnessed firsthand the success a state can achieve when innovation and self-reliance are guiding principles in enacting public policy. ‘Making Government Work’ is a road map for these types of conservative principles and a commonsense approach to limited government in action that will make this nation flourish.”

And as far as the topic of my chapter contribution in Tan’s book, I’ll give you a hint: Every Texas Ranger is grateful and loves this constitutional amendment in particular!

Please, for our country’s sake, pre-order today your copy of Tan Parker’s “Making Government Work” on the book’s official website here.

