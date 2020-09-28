https://www.theepochtimes.com/alleged-ohio-gunman-in-killing-of-4-year-old-boy-surrenders-us-marshals_3516292.html

A criminal complaint alleges that a 24-year-old suspect was involved in a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy dead and wounded four adults.

Kimonie Bryant, 24, surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service last week, said Tim Roddy, the mayor of Struthers, Ohio. The service later confirmed that he turned himself in.

Bryant is being held with no bail in the Mahoning County Jail on aggravated murder charges. Officials told Fox News that he is accused of entering a two-story home in Struthers and opening fire in the living room.

A 4-year-old boy, Rowan Sweeney, died in the shooting. Andre Stephon McCoy, 20; Yarnell Green Jr., 30; Cassandra Marsicola, 20; and the child’s mother Alexis Schneider, 22, were injured.

Roddy said the two women were friends and were cooperating with investigators. One man was shot twice in the head, and the other was shot in the back, officials said.

Roddy added that the attack likely wasn’t random.

“It’s just a matter of piecing everything together,” he said.

Police Capt. Daniel Mamula said that “we had a brief conversation” with Bryant, but “he opted to remain silent toward the end of it,” according to the Tribune Chronicle.

A criminal complaint alleged that Bryant aimed his gun at the 4-year-old, firing two shots above the top of his head. His mother covered the child and told him not to shoot, reported the Youngstown Vindicator.

“The child tragically died in his mother’s arms,” Roddy said to WKBN.

Before his arrest, Rowan Sweeney’s father, David, issued a statement to the station.

“Whoever did this, man, just turn yourself in. Just be a man, dude. Just be a man. You’re sick. You’re just sick. You took my son from me. This is my baby boy. You took him because you’re sick. You can live with that for the rest of your life, but this is my baby,” he said.

Other details about the incident were not released by police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

