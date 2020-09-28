Bank of America is out with some shocking statistics on Amazon (AMZN +1.7%) and the e-commerce’s site dominance during the pandemic as part of its e-commerce survey update.

“60% of respondents search Amazon first when shopping online (vs. 58% last year), while 26% search Google first (up from 25% last year). eBay now at 3%.”

“This period, 23% of respondents indicated they complete 76%-100% of online shopping on Amazon, down from 30% in 2019 and 26% in 4Q18. That said, those reporting 51- 75% of their online shopping is on Amazon increased to 26%, up from 17% last year.”

