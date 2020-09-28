https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/28/are-you-high-huffpo-journo-super-proud-of-dems-for-not-taking-gop-bait-to-go-after-acbs-religion-and-tweeps-have-thoughts/

Is this one of those GOP pounces things? It sounds like one of those GOP pounces thing.

Apparently, Amanda Terkel thinks Democrats are avoiding any and all personal attacks on ACB’s religion and/or lifestyle. Along those lines, Amanda must have been living under a rock for the past few days …

For real?

From HuffPo:

Democrats are developing a clear advantage in the political fight over President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with public polling showing opposition to the Senate rushing her confirmation, the focus of the fight shifting to friendlier political terrain and Republicans openly wishing for Democratic missteps.

There is little Democrats can do to stop Barrett’s nomination from moving forward if Republicans remain unified behind her. But Barrett’s views against the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights could harm both Trump’s reelection and Republican chances of holding control of the Senate.

You know the face you make when you’re PRETTY sure someone has been picking all of the good candy out of the candy bowl you put out way too early for Halloween? Yeah, just made that face.

Yeah, except for those a-holes who went after her adopted children and trashed interracial adoption.

They don’t count.

Seriously.

Seriously.

We had to laugh.

This can’t be real.

Ok, it could totally be real but c’mon man!

Journalismer, we like that.

***

