John Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” program, is triggered by President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court:

After three weeks away, John Oliver returned to Last Week Tonight to reflect on the death of supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the travesty of Donald Trump’s nomination of her successor.

And with that, shot and chaser gold was spotted:

Shot:

Chaser:

In other words, big time backfire. Here’s the clip:

File that under “B” for “Be careful what you ask for.”

