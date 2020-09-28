https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-camp-liberal-mainstream-media-lie-trump-actually-paid-millions-annual-taxes-just-needed-read-article/

The New York Times published another hit piece on President Trump on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 PM on the billionaire president’s tax burden.

The information for the piece was likely illegally leaked from the IRS to the Times.

Immediately following The New York Times hit piece the Biden campaign was selling saying, “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump” stickers.

Joe Biden’s campaign wasted no time attempting to cash in on a bombshell report from The New York Times on Trump’s federal income tax payments. The campaign’s fundraising website released stickers that read, “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump.” https://t.co/p1reZTCnTP — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 28, 2020

But this was a lie.

If you read down into the New York Times hit piece the authors admit president Trump paide $1 million in taxes in 2016 and $4 million in taxes in 2017.

The entire premise of the article was false.

Alexandria Brown actually read the article.

“Trump PAID, as in transferred to the US Treasury, $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. Note also that most of the overpayment was rolled forward, not refunded. The $750 figure is an ADDITIONAL $750. Thus every single story saying he paid $750 is a lie.“

So. I finally read the NYT Trump tax story because I wanted to see what line was being reported for taxes owed and I came across this about the $750 in 2016 and 2017. Per the NYT own story, Trump actually paid to the US Treasury $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. pic.twitter.com/ltnlMG0mKW — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

But the Democrats and their dishonest mainstream media ran with the lie anyway.

Read that closely. Trump PAID, as in transferred to the US Treasury, $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. Note also that most of the overpayment was rolled forward, not refunded. The $750 figure is an ADDITIONAL $750. Thus every single story saying he paid $750 is a lie. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

So will the NY Times and mainstream media be fact-checked for this obvious falsehood?

Don’t hold your breath!

