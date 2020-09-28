https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-campaign-now-selling-i-paid-more-income-taxes-than-donald-trump-stickers

He’s not “Sleepy Joe” this time.

Joe Biden’s campaign didn’t miss the opportunity to pile onto President Trump after the New York Times put out a lengthy expose about the president’s taxes.

The Biden campaign is now selling stickers that read, “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump.” A two-pack costs $7.50 and the campaign brags that they’re “Union Printed and Made-In-USA.”

Biden campaign selling “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump” stickers https://t.co/zxRIIoGN0N pic.twitter.com/idtgjM5wgv — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2020

Team Biden also put out a tweet on Sunday after the report emerged:

“Teachers paid $7,239 Firefighters paid $5,283 Nurses paid $10,216 Donald Trump paid $750.”

The Times reported that Trump paid no federal income taxes for 10 of the past 15 years. For two years, 2016 and 2017, he paid $750 each year.

“The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes,” wrote The Times.

Trump blasted the reports on Twitter, saying he paid “millions of dollars” to the Internal Revenue Service and arguing he is “entitled” to tax credits “like everyone else.”

“The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent,” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

“I paid millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits,” he continued. “Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn’t, I am extremely under leveraged—I have very little debt compared to the value of assets.”

“Much of this information is already on file, but I have long said that I may release Financial Statements, from the time I announced I was going to run for President, showing all properties, assets and debts. It is a very IMPRESSIVE Statement, and also shows that I am the only President on record to give up my yearly $400,000 plus Presidential salary!” he added.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, also denied to the New York Times that the president paid such a small amount of taxes, Fox News reported. Garten said in a statement obtained by Fox News that Trump “has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”

“The New York Times’ story is riddled with gross inaccuracies. Over the past decade the President has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government,” Garten said. “While we tried to explain this to the Times, they refused to listen and rejected our repeated request that they show us any of the documentation they purport to be relying on to substantiate their claims.

He added: “Obviously this is just part of the Times’ ongoing smear campaign in the run up to the election.”

