https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/09/28/biden-lied-about-attending-historically-black-university-and-nobody-cares/
About The Author
Related Posts
Portland Antifa Block Cars, Demand People Raise Fists, Smash Businesses, in Memory of RBG
September 20, 2020
Fox News, MSNBC Make Annual “Most Patriotic Brands” List; Guess Who’s Nowhere to Be Found
August 6, 2020
RAT CAPITAL: NYC Rat Population Explodes as Trash Piles Up, City Hall Cuts Garbage Pick-Ups 60%
August 3, 2020
Candace Owens: The Anti-Ocasio-Cortez
April 10, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy