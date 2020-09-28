https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debate-covid-19-pandemic/2020/09/28/id/989220

The traditional good sportsmanship handshake is out of the question for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNN.

The debate takes place Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio, at Case Western Reserve University.

The Commission on Presidential Debates made the announcement Sunday night, along with several other restrictions.

Trump, Biden, and moderator Chris Wallace will not wear masks once on stage and all attendees will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the event. Less than 70 audience members will be allowed at the venue.

“Upon entering the stage, President Trump will be standing at a podium on the right side of the stage looking out at the audience, and former Vice President Biden will be standing at a podium to the left side of the stage looking out at the audience,” Peter Eyre, a senior CPD adviser, told reporters Sunday.

“Everyone in the debate hall will be subject to a variety of health safety protocols, including COVID testing,” Eyre said.

