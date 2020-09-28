https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/28/bill-de-blasio-who-never-met-a-tax-he-didnt-like-says-to-tax-the-rich-after-nyts-story-on-trumps-tax-returns/

The line isn’t new or original; Sen. Chuck Schumer already tweeted for people to raise their hands if they paid more in federal income tax than President Trump. But as tweeter Alexandria Brown noted, the New York Times’ own piece on Trump’s taxes says he paid $1 million to the U.S. Treasury in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017 — the same years his federal income tax amounted to $750.

Of course, this was an opportunity that Mayor Bill de Blasio couldn’t pass up.

If you’re reading this, you likely paid more in federal income taxes than the President of the United States. Tax the rich. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 28, 2020

If you’re reading this and live in New York City, you likely pay a lot more in taxes than the rest of the country.

The replies below tell you all you need to know … — SOcean 🇺🇸 (@SOcean5) September 28, 2020

Not sure this is gonna get the responses you hoped for, Mr. Mayor — Spacey O (@SpaceyO2) September 28, 2020

Last time I looked you weren’t an accountant. GFY! — CatsBreath (@SandFostcat) September 28, 2020

My taxes were actually lower last year thanks to our president. — FiddleDeeDee (@iFiddleDeeDee) September 28, 2020

He donated his presidential salary, made $0, and was still taxed $750. — Robert Jackson (@RobertJackson55) September 28, 2020

Sounds like a tax code issue to me. — NorthshoreBoy23 (@xxxxx56743234) September 28, 2020

Bill didn’t read the story. He’s just going off of what the pundits are saying. Also, we already tax the rich. We also have a tax code that’s full of loopholes, written by spineless politicians like Bill. https://t.co/QPvXkoCwML — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 28, 2020

Seriously? Glass houses. — msvelour (@msvelour) September 28, 2020

You’re beyond parody. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) September 28, 2020

It looks like de Blasio and his wife take advantage of the “loopholes” in the city’s property tax code.

“The mayor and his wife paid just $7,970 in property taxes on their two homes last year – even though the two Brooklyn properties have a combined market value of $3.7 million.” https://t.co/VTmEwuQBr7 — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) September 28, 2020

You first. — Giulio del Bufalo (@buffalogiu) September 28, 2020

I pay more property taxes living in Bay Ridge than you pay in Park Slope.

I pay so much in NY State and City taxes that they offset some of the Federal tax — GaryJ (@Gary1863) September 28, 2020

Focus on NYC, the the job you were hired to do. Or you can just resign. — Cara Buono (@CaraBuono) September 28, 2020

Bill, worry about NYC right now. — ETG *in 36 days is voting Biden/Harris!* (@nasty_woman717) September 28, 2020

Resign immediately. Conservatives hate you and liberals see through all of the pandering you’ve been doing the past year. — Nick (@candyflossss_) September 28, 2020

DeBlasio is the pandemic. — 🔥The Son of Man🔥 (@broadcasttruth) September 28, 2020

If you’re reading this, you should resign immediately. — Eli Nova (@NovaEli) September 28, 2020

If you’re reading this, you also likely hate Bill de Blasio. — Jeremy Ehrlich (@Ehrlich_Jeremy) September 28, 2020

What does “tax the rich” exactly mean? What’s the cut- off for being considered rich? Honestly curious. — jsm (@jsjaremy3) September 28, 2020

Yeah that’ll attract wealth to NYC! — The Celtics ah the Balls 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) September 28, 2020

Yes, tax them right out of your city and state! — CheriB (@CheriB1958) September 28, 2020

Wow, that @AOC really turned the Bronx around, didn’t she?! — John Ciappetta (@runecaster_) September 28, 2020

That’s the solution? Tax the rich? And when the rich move away I’ll bet it’ll be “tax the middle class”…

I don’t want more taxes. I want less taxes!! I wanna be like the rich, I don’t want the rich to be like me…@realDonaldTrump — Dorand (@dorand1976) September 28, 2020

Speaking of accounting, how about accounting for spouse Chirlane McCray’s ThriveNYC program?

Account for the wife’s $850 million. — Joel Borden (@BordenJoel) September 28, 2020

Get the $850 million back that you gave your wife, or STFU. — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) September 28, 2020

New York City residents are paying taxes so they can defund the police by a billion dollars.

WTF? NYT drives a stake through the heart of its own Trump tax return bombshell (and lets a ‘very disturbing’ detail slip) [screenshots] https://t.co/7NJYS3tPMm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 28, 2020

