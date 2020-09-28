https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brad-parscale-hospitalized-after-threatening-self-harm/

BREAKING NEWS: President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is reportedly in a Fort Lauderdale hospital after barricading himself in his home, armed and making threats. https://t.co/IHbkg1kHdV — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 28, 2020

Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed Parscale was detained and transported to Broward Health Medical Center and placed under a Baker Act, which allows emergency mental health services and temporary detainment for those who are impaired. In a statement, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh called Parscale “family” and said: “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has reportedly been hospitalized after a tense exchange with police in which he was armed, barricaded himself in his home and threatened to harm himself, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Authorities told the Sun-Sentinel that Parscale’s wife called police saying he was at their Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home with guns and threatening to harm himself. Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun-Sentinel the encounter at Brad Parscale’s home was short and authorities were able to obtain help for Parscale.