Bernie Sanders has divulged what has become increasingly apparent: that there are a number of plans in the works to forcibly remove President Trump from office if he refuses to accept the results of a stolen election.

The man whose followers are rioting, looting and terrorizing law-abiding citizens chatted with HBO’s Bill Maher on Friday where he confirmed that Democrats and their Deep State allies are not going to tolerate a second Trump term.

With the days ticking down until the election and the party’s shock troops whipped up into a blood frenzy over the filling of the Supreme Court seat vacated when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, a man who has spent years calling for a revolution is giddy about the prospect.

Like other Democrats, Sanders is nervous that Trump would not guarantee his surrender if there is trickery with voter fraud, ballot harvesting and legal shenanigans, all of which the resistance has already baked into the cake.

According to Comrade Bernie:

“Never in a million years did I ever think that I would have to give a speech about what do we do if a president refuses to leave office if he loses. I never, ever thought that I would have to give that speech, or anyone else. But that is where we are today”

Via The Hill, “Sanders tells Maher ‘there will be a number of plans’ to remove Trump if he loses”:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) looked to assure nervous Democrats that there are “a number of plans” to deal with a scenario in which President Trump loses the November election but refuses to leave office. Sanders, speaking to TV host Bill Maher Friday night, said it was of tantamount importance that liberals elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden but that Democrats will have contingency plans to remove Trump from office if he refuses to go. “The bottom line is, there are things that we have to do now to make sure that Biden wins. And if Trump attempts to stay in office after losing, there will be a number of plans out there to make sure that he is evicted from office,” he said. “But right now, in the next five weeks, our job is to defeat him and defeat him badly.”

In normal times in a country with a functioning media, such remarks would have been treated as the ravings of a crank and for years, Sanders existed on the fringes of the Democrat party until 2016.

However, a sinister group that calls itself the Transition Integrity Project which serves as an alliance between Democrats, Never Trump RINOs, neocons, and embittered members of the failed Hillary Clinton campaign have war-gamed a scenario that is exactly what Sanders is talking about.

According to the New York Times:

…conveniently, a group of former top government officials called the Transition Integrity Project actually gamed four possible scenarios, including one that doesn’t look that different from 2016: a big popular win for Mr. Biden, and a narrow electoral defeat, presumably reached after weeks of counting the votes in Pennsylvania. For their war game, they cast John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in the role of Mr. Biden. They expected him, when the votes came in, to concede, just as Mrs. Clinton had. But Mr. Podesta, playing Mr. Biden, shocked the organizers by saying he felt his party wouldn’t let him concede. Alleging voter suppression, he persuaded the governors of Wisconsin and Michigan to send pro-Biden electors to the Electoral College. In that scenario, California, Oregon, and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned. The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump. At that point in the scenario, the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.

Hillary herself gave credence to how far that they are prepared to go when she urged Biden to not concede under any circumstances.

Sanders who is the Vladimir I. Lenin of the American communist movement has managed to poison the minds of young people who have been seduced by the siren song of free stuff and racial vengeance but they are but a front for the same Deep State forces that orchestrate the regime change agenda abroad.

It is crystal clear that the Democrats and their intelligence community allies are not going to allow a legitimate election, take it from Bernie.

