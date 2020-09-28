https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-another-huge-win-judge-strikes-democrat-plan-eliminate-signature-matching-ohio/

The Democrat Party this year is relying on anti-democratic election measures to assure themselves victory.

The ONLY way Democrats can win this year is through undemocratic and corrupt means. Their policies are even more unpopular than their candidate.

The RNC and the Trump campaign are aggressively fighting back against the Democrats’ assault on the integrity of our elections, according to the Protect the Vote website. All across the country, Democrats are trying to use coronavirus and the courts to legalize ballot harvesting, implement a nationwide mail-in ballot system, and eliminate nearly every safeguard in our elections.

Voters are on our side. Nearly two-thirds (62%) say there is fraud in U.S. elections, and that fraud would concern them under Democrats’ nationwide mail-in ballot system. Americans overwhelmingly approve of the safeguards Democrats are suing to eliminate like signature matching (84%), voter identification (80%), and a ballot receipt deadline of election day (83%). Voters also oppose (67%) allowing campaign workers to collect mail-in ballots, a practice known as ballot harvesting.

On Monday Republicans scored a major victory over the left when a federal judge overturned the Democrat plan to eliminate signature-matching in Ohio.

Cleveland.com reported:

A federal judge has ruled Ohio's system of verifying signatures on absentee ballot applications is not burdensome enough to be struck down as illegal, rejecting arguments made by a coalition of voting-rights groups that sued the state. U.S. District Judge Michael Watson wrote that while Ohio's signature-matching requirements impose a "moderate" burden on voters, they have other options to cast a ballot if their vote is improperly rejected, including casting a provisional ballot on Election Day. He agreed with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose that the state has a legitimate interest in promoting an orderly and secure election, justifying that burden. "Additionally, the Court believes that changing the rules regarding verification of signatures on ballots at this time would be particularly damaging," Watson, a President George W. Bush appointee, wrote in an order issued Sunday evening that rejected the voting-rights activists' request to issue what's called a preliminary injunction. "Some public officials have unfortunately regularly cast doubt on the security and legitimacy of voting by mail. A federal court enjoining part of the State's procedure for maintaining the security of mail-in voting in the weeks leading up to the election could further undermine public confidence in elections."

