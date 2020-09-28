https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-minneapolis-police-looking-into-explosive-voter-fraud-allegations-involving-ilhan-omar

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) announced on Monday afternoon that it is “looking into” explosive “allegations of voter fraud” involving Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN).

An investigation from Project Veritas purports to show that “Omar is engaging in illegal ballot harvesting and a cash-for-ballots scheme in her district in Minneapolis,” Newsweek reported. “The group, which has targeted mainly liberal groups with “sting” operations, posted a video late on Sunday showing what it claims is evidence of an illegal effort to harvest absentee ballots.”

MPD wrote on Twitter: “ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ✅ The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this.”

ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ✅ The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

The video shows Liban Mohamed, brother of Minneapolis city council member Jamal Osman, saying in a Snapchat video: “Just today we got 300 for Jamal Osman. I have 300 ballots in my car right now. … Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Look, all these are for Jamal Osman.”

Newsweek added:

An anonymous person, identified as a former Minneapolis political worker, told Project Veritas that Omar’s campaign deputy district director Ali Isse Gainey was coordinating ballot harvesting from elderly people in Charles Horn Towers, a housing complex in the city, before the Minnesota primary on August 8. The same person claimed that women and young people were paid for their ballots during the primary.

President Donald Trump responded to the investigation from Project Veritas by writing on Twitter: “This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!”

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

