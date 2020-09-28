http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5QoNHXwRqiA/

Katherine Rodriquez, a reporter for Breitbart News, joined Breitbart News Tonight host Jerome Hudson to discuss former Vice President Joe Biden and her new book, The Quotable Joe: Corn Pop, Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers, and Other Malarkey from America’s Most Embarrassing Candidate.

The Quotable Joe is described as a “collection of the most racist statements, lies, made-up stories, and dumbfounding moments of Joe Biden’s entire career.”

“I was reporting on the 2020 campaign primaries and I noticed his quotes during those primaries were out of whack and they were just so out of whack that I decided, you know, it would be a great idea if there were a collection of those quotes and I decided to make it into a book,” explained Rodriquez, who has been with Breitbart News since 2016.

Chapter titles from the book include Racial and Sexual Malapropisms, Lies and Flip-Flops, and Made-Up Stories.

“He made a statement about Indian accents in Delaware to a voter,” Rodriquez said, highlighting a Biden gaffe that did not receive much coverage. “He said, ‘You cannot go to a 7-11 for a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.’”

Rodriquez also highlighted Biden’s “You ain’t black” comment from an interview with Charlamagne tha God and stated Biden “supported segregationist senators.”

Describing Biden’s flip-flops on an array of issues, Rodriquez said, “I think one of my favorites is when he flip-flopped on the war in Iraq. In the year 2002, he voted with Bush to support the war in Iraq, and then in 2019, in an NPR interview, he said he was actually opposed to the war immediately.”

“Biden was basically stumping on the 2012 campaign trail and he was discussing Mitt Romney’s plan for Wallstreet, telling the audience, that included many African-Americans, they’re gonna ‘put y’all back in chains,’” Rodriquez said, noting that he received great pushback from the Romney campaign.

“The Obama campaign just called the controversy faux outrage, but they had to backtrack and release a statement clarifying that Biden’s comments were actually referencing Republican remarks about unchaining the private sector and unshackling the middle class,” Rodriquez added.

To listen to Rodriquez’s full interview, click here. To order your copy of Rodriquez’s new book, click here.

